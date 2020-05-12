Edward Fox Wilkinson

08-28-1932 - 05-07-2020

Edward Fox Wilkinson was born August 28, 1932 in Edgewater, Florida to Henry Playters and Martha Elizabeth Wilkinson. He attended Georgia Military Academy and in 1950 attained a Private Pilot's License. He graduated from Embry Riddle Miami in 1956 with a Commercial Pilot's License and Aircraft Mechanic's License and then attended Auburn University graduating in 1959 with an Aeronautical Engineering Degree. In 1960, he opened Wilkinson Aviation in New Smyrna Beach which later expanded to Wilkinson Aeromarine operating for 45 years. He flew over 20,000 hours in the U.S. and the Bahamas. In 1953, he married Olga Bouche and had two daughters, Joyce

Anna (Brantley) and Geraldine Susan (Maniere). Ed (Captain) was married again in 1973 to Romany Sear. They spent many years flying and sailing with numerous dogs, fulfilling his adventurous spirit. She passed in 2011. Ed is survived by his brother, George Wilkinson, 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. BORN TO FLY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store