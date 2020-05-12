Edward Fox Wilkinson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Fox Wilkinson
08-28-1932 - 05-07-2020
Edward Fox Wilkinson was born August 28, 1932 in Edgewater, Florida to Henry Playters and Martha Elizabeth Wilkinson. He attended Georgia Military Academy and in 1950 attained a Private Pilot's License. He graduated from Embry Riddle Miami in 1956 with a Commercial Pilot's License and Aircraft Mechanic's License and then attended Auburn University graduating in 1959 with an Aeronautical Engineering Degree. In 1960, he opened Wilkinson Aviation in New Smyrna Beach which later expanded to Wilkinson Aeromarine operating for 45 years. He flew over 20,000 hours in the U.S. and the Bahamas. In 1953, he married Olga Bouche and had two daughters, Joyce
Anna (Brantley) and Geraldine Susan (Maniere). Ed (Captain) was married again in 1973 to Romany Sear. They spent many years flying and sailing with numerous dogs, fulfilling his adventurous spirit. She passed in 2011. Ed is survived by his brother, George Wilkinson, 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. BORN TO FLY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved