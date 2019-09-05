|
|
Edward G. Clark
April 26, 1932 - August 29, 2019
Edward G. Clark, 87, of Deland, Florida passed away on August 29, 2019. He was born to Glen M. Clark and Ruth L. Ahlstrom Clark on April 26, 1932, in Rockford, IL. He joined the Army in 1953 and was stationed in Korea, which was followed by serving in the Army Reserves. He married Anna D. King in Waycross, Georgia on June 23, 1956. Married for 63 years to "his sweetheart for life". He worked for the Florida East Coast Railway for a short time in St. Augustine, FL. Afterwards, he worked for many years for Tropical Blossom Honey Company in Edgewater Florida, first in sales then as plant production manager, retiring in 2000. After retirement, he enjoyed his hobbies of travel, camping, fishing, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was known by all as a man with a big heart, and knack for problem solving. Ed is survived by his wife, Anna, his daughters, Beth (Phillip) Bartholomew and Donna (Frank) Palmieri, all of Deland, FL. Grand Children: Amy (Paul) Baldridge of Merriam Woods, MO, Diana (Thomas) Buonocore of Lake Helen, FL, and Chris Bartholomew of Deland, FL. Nine great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A sister: Linda Simmons of Beech Island, SC. And is predeceased by siblings, Ailene Peva, Ray Clark, Larry Clark and Donald Clark.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lankford Funeral Home in Deland, FL. Funeral services will be held at Lankford Funeral Home on September 6, 2019. Visitation begins at 10:00 am, Service at 11:00 am immediately followed by a graveside service and burial, at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019