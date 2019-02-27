|
|
Edward "Creamy" H. Hayes, Jr.
08/18/1935 - 02/20/2019
Edward H. "Creamy" Hayes, Jr was born on August 18, 1935, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Hayes, Sr. (Gracie Mae Kinchen) in St. Petersburg, Florida. In 1953 he entered Bethune-Cookman College and graduated in 1957 with a B.A. degree in Music Education.
In September 1969, "Creamy" transferred to New Smyrna High School as a teacher of Driver Education.
Spruce Creek High School opened in 1975 and he became Department Chair of Driver EducationCreamy loved his family and leaves loving memories with Joeretha, his wife of sixty-three years; one daughter LaVeta Logan (Carl); one grandson, Edward H. Hayes IV; one granddaughter, LaNia Charity (De'Sha); two great granddaughters Emani and Rhianna Hayes; sister Gwen Wade (Alonzo); brother Hartzell (Hazel); sister-in-law Joyce Walker (Clarence), daughter-in-law Ramona Hayes; two Godsons Charles II and Glen Cherry; two Goddaughters Cassandra Cherry Kittles and Katrina Thomas and loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and truly great friends.
Flowers or tax deductible donation to:
Alumni Musicians Association. Inc 801 S. Kottle Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Viewing will be Thursday from 6-9:30 pm in the Heyn Chapel on the campus of Bethune-Cookman University. The funeral service will be 3 pm on Friday, March 1st at St. Paul Catholic Church in Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019