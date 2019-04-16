|
Edward J. Bowers (Eddy)
07/30/1936 - 03/31/2019
Edward J. Bowers (Eddy), 82 years of age, passed away on March 31, 2019. He was born in East Cleveland, Ohio on July 30, 1936. He resided in Wickliffe, Ohio and worked in the Lake County Treasurer's office until 1978, at which time he and his family moved to Deltona, FL. He served in The United States Army from 1955-1958. He and his wife, Ruth moved to Daytona Beach Shores in 1980 to manage condos (White Surf and Caribbean). After retiring they lived in Port Orange, FL for 16 years. He and Ruth moved back to Deltona, FL in 2017 to be near their family. He is survived by his wife Ruth A. Bowers (Kolk) after 59 years of marriage, his son Edward J. Bowers III and his wife Gail, his daughter Lynn M. Dipio and her husband Tony; grandchildren, Jennifer Coram, Michelle Ouellette, Edward J. Bowers IV, and Gregory Ouellette; sisters, Dixie Szolek and Anne Myers. He was close to his nieces Julie Szolek-Van Volkenburg, Jill Wismer, Stacey Graves, Joyce Szolek and nephew Jeffery Szolek. He is preceded in death by his mother Bertha (Jerry) Hunter and father Edward J. Bowers Sr. He enjoyed bowling, golf, pool and many gatherings with his family and friends. He had many good friends and was friendly with everyone. Condolences can be left on Legacy.com.
