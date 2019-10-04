Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward James Anzalone Jr.

Edward James Anzalone Jr.


1977 - 2019
Edward James Anzalone Jr. Obituary
Edward James Anzalone Jr.
Jan. 31, 1977 - Sep. 19, 2019
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Edward James Anzalone Jr., 42, of Flagler Beach, Florida, who passed away on September 19, 2019, will be held at the Hammock Community Center; 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast, Florida, 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019. Eddie was born on January 31, 1977 in Bristol, Pennsylvania to Edward James Sr. and Pamela June (Dedeo) Anzalone. Eddie and his family moved to Palm Coast in 1984 from Bristol, Pennsylvania. He worked as a cook, enjoyed music, surfing and studied with the Jehovah Witness. Eddie is survived by his parents, Edward James Sr. and Pamela June Anzalone; son, Dustin Swindle; daughter, Adrianna Anzalone; sisters, Melanie Anzalone, Roxanne Anzalone; granddaughter, Elaina Swindle; nephews, Gage Anzalone, Christopher Galeazzi, Madden Rios; niece, Nevaeh Rios. The family of Mr. Anzalone has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
