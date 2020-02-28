|
|
Edward John Gariano
08/01/1925 - 02/22/2020
Edward John Gariano, age 94, of Galena, (formerly of Bogota, NJ and DeLand, FL), died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home. Born August 1, 1925 in New York, NY to the late Vincent and Ellen (Doney) Gariano. Retired Accountant for Schering Plough. Veteran US Navy, WWII. Member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Ed and his wife, Elsie, enjoyed traveling the world prior to her death in 2017. He also enjoyed fishing, baseball and reunions with his Navy Shipmates from the USS Pocono. In addition to his wife, Ed was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bill Ricks. He is survived by daughters, Janet Ricks of Galena, Linda Head of Worcester, NY and Sharon Graves of Veradale, WA; nephew, Dr. James (Melissa) Taylor of Ponce Inlet, FL; niece, Rosanne (Jack) Castellano of Bayville, NJ; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, and on Thursday, March 5 at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Avenue, DeLand, FL. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, March 6 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 359 West New York Avenue, DeLand, FL. Interment DeLand Memorial Gardens, DeLand, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. Ed's family extends special thanks to Gina for her compassion and care of Ed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020