Edward (Eddie) Patrick Pankonin
04/24/1939 - 05/21/2019
Edward (Eddie) Patrick Pankonin, 80, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May21, 2019. He struggled and survived with kidney cancer for 6 years prior to his passing. He is survived by Nora Pankonin, his loving wife of 54 years, his children, Scott Pankonin of London, England; Christine Pankonin of Clermont, FL; Jennifer Caskey of Orlando, FL; his favorite son-in-law, Thomas Caskey, and three grandchildren, Aiden, Jack, and Cooper Caskey. In passing, he joins his mother, Ceceilia DeRose Pankonin and his grandparents, aunts and uncles. Edward grew up in Amsterdam, NY and helped many people throughout his life as a former Mayor of Liberty, as a Financial Plans Advisor with Nationwide and as an insurance agent for many years. In retirement, he enjoyed being a chef and an author of books on traditional Italian cooking. He and Nora traveled to Italy several times, were regulars at the NSB Farmers Market, Flagler wine walk on the porch at Galleria di Vetro, and taught Italian cooking classes at their Simple and Fresh Cooking School. Edward wrote two Italian cookbooks; he loved cooking and sharing food with others, especially cooking for the retired priests at the St. Alphonsus Villa and sharing hot dogs from his cart in front of the office in Liberty, NY. A funeral mass will be held in New Smyrna Beach at Our Lady Star of the Sea on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00PM for family and local friends. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date for family and friends from far away.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019