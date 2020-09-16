Edward Ross Eisler

10/13/1939 - 09/1/2020

Edward Ross Eisler, 80 of Holly Hill, Florida passed to the other side on September 1st, 2020. He was surrounded in death by his beloved children and lifelong friends. Edward is survived by his sister Adrian Eisler of Wallingford Vt, his sister Stephanie Eisler of Brandon Vt. and his six children, Lori Eisler, Robin Eisler, Edward Eisler Jr, Aura Eisler, Steven Eisler, and his youngest daughter Charlotte Eisler. Edward was predeceased by his cherished mother Ethel Huntoon Eisler, his father Stephan Edward Eisler, his sisters Helen Eisler Jason, and Ruth Eisler and his brother Marc Eisler. Edward also lost two sons, Kevin and Keith Eisler, in early childhood.



Edward Eisler began his adventurous life in Rutland, Vermont on October 13th, 1939. He is fondly remembered by his sister Adrian as a fun loving and mirthful brother, and a devoted son to his mother Ethel. Edward's maternal grandfather Robert Huntoon's love of eclectic vehicles inspired the beginning of a lifelong passion for engines and motorcycles.



Edward joined the Armed Forces on June 30th, 1958 and earned a Parachutists Badge. He was honorably discharged in June of 1961. Following his proud military service he sought out the brotherhood and camaraderie of the Superhog Motorcycle Club of Vermont. His brothers in the club shared his love of the road, Harley Davidsons and freedom. Living by the ideals of loyalty and commitment he forged the lifelong friendships that meant everything to Edward.



Edward lived more than half his life as an amputee after a tragic stock car racing accident in Vermont resulted in the loss of a leg. Despite this challenge, he lived a vigorous and autonomous life. A risk taker, a daredevil, a legendary mechanic, and entrepreneur, Edward was a completely self made man. His charisma allowed him to make friends effortlessly and he was well known for his voracious appetite for good food, the company of women, and the freedom of the road. He will be remembered for his tenacity and strength, and his commitment to family. Edward's six children believe him to have been an extraordinary individual and celebrate his epic life. The road goes on forever.... and the party never ends!



Edward will be memorialized in Burlington Vermont with his club brothers, family and friends on October 10th. A graveside family service will be held in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford Vermont on October 11th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store