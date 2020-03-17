|
|
Edward W. Clemens
11/27/1955 - 03/13/2020
Edward W. Clemens, age 64, of New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at his residence. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Edward R. And Elaine Jost Clemens, he came to the area in 1966 from his birthplace. A United States Army veteran, Eddie was a foreman in the construction industry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR and always could find the best deals on EBAY. You could say that he was addicted to EBAY. Eddie could fix anything and was great with cars. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, step-father and brother. Eddie loved spending time with his grandchildren and he loved his dog, Bud and cat, Mia. Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Janice; son, Christopher (Toni) Clemens, of New Smyrna Beach; daughter, Jennifer Wilson, of Holly Hill; 3 step-daughters, Jessica (Randy) Storey, of Edgewater; Erin (Greg) Reynolds, of New Smyrna Beach; Meagan (Tim) Bridenbaker, of New Smyrna Beach; 6 grandchildren, Kierstin, CJ, Oakland, Naomi, Levi and Lucas; great grandchild, Elijah; sister, Kathleen (Stoney) MacAdams; father and mother, Edward (Elaine) Clemens, of Maryland; niece, Megan MacAdams; and nephew, Mitchell MacAdams. Also survived by many close friends who will miss him and loved him. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020