Edwin Garth Jenkins
Oct. 4, 1937 - July 20, 2020
Edwin Garth Jenkins, age 82, of DeLand, FL, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Advent Health DeLand Hospital. Born in Fayetteville, NC, Garth was the son of the late Hubert Rogers Sr and Eloise (Snyder) Jenkins. He is survived by his loving wife Marie Elmira Jenkins. His career in higher education administration spanned over four decades at Auburn University, Stetson University, and the University of Central Florida. He completed his undergraduate degree at Wake Forrest University. After ROTC training, Garth achieved the rank of Captain serving in the US Army on both Active and Reserve duty. He later completed his Masters and Doctorate degree programs in Education at Auburn University. Garth and his family moved to the DeLand area in 1978. Beyond his academic influence, Garth practiced his commitment to others through faith and civic service. As a dedicated member of community and faith-based organizations, he enriched the lives of many students, co-workers, and those in the community. He was an active member who served in different leadership roles within the First Baptist Church, DeLand, FL, the Kiwanis Club of DeLand, the Florida Kiwanis Foundation, and other groups. Garth will be missed by his brother Joel S Jenkins, Sr., three nephews, one niece, and their families. His son Ben Jenkins (Maria), his daughter Marie Jenkins Tackett (Storm), his grandchildren Sam Jenkins (Ciara), Audrey Hayes (Michael), Onelia Hawa-Illich (Ben), Kathleen Elmore (Shawn) and Tiffany Hackett; and 7 great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Hubert Rogers Jenkins Jr. At this time, services will not be held. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations can be made to the following: First Baptist Church, 725 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720. http://www.firstbaptistdeland.org/
New Covenant Baptist Church, 1030 Torchwood Dr, DeLand, FL 32724. http://newcovenantbaptistchurch.org/