Edwin Mathews
Edwin S Mathews
02/27/2019
Edwin S. Mathews passed away February 27, 2019 at the age of 93. As a member of the greatest generation Ed was a guest of Uncle Sam's in the Pacific Islands during the 1940's before returning to the States for a career in the technical aspects of photography, and ultimately enjoying a retirement exceeding the years of his working career. Ed is survived by Arlene, his wife of over 70 years, his sons Edwin and Roger and daughter in law, Susan, as well as numerous friends, neighbors, relatives and acquaintances he met randomly, yet intentionally, in his daily activities. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32129 on March 14th at 8:30 AM. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, 150 French Road, Rochester, NY 14618-3822.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
