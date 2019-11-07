|
Edythe Ann Guss
Dec. 29, 1941 - Nov. 4, 2019
Edythe Ann Guss, 77, of West Chester, PA, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Warren F. and Elsie May (Riggins) Guss.
Edythe grew up in Ocean City, NJ and was a graduate of Ocean City High School. She later lived in Deltona for 30 years prior to moving to West Chester. Edythe enjoyed being an Avon and Tupperware saleswoman, throughout her years in Florida. She also worked at the Deltona Christian School and was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling and making crafts.
Edythe is survived by her son, Paul S. Guss, and his wife, Karen, of West Chester, PA; and five step-grandchildren, Lita Ejaz, Dennis Luangraj, Sena Luangraj, Alexa McElreavey, and Emily McElreavey.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Edythe's name to American Association for Cancer Research. Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com
The Oliver H. Bair Co. (610) 449-8585
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019