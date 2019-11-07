Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver H. Bair Funeral Home
8500 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
(610) 449-8585
Resources
More Obituaries for Edythe Guss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edythe Ann Guss


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edythe Ann Guss Obituary
Edythe Ann Guss
Dec. 29, 1941 - Nov. 4, 2019
Edythe Ann Guss, 77, of West Chester, PA, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Warren F. and Elsie May (Riggins) Guss.
Edythe grew up in Ocean City, NJ and was a graduate of Ocean City High School. She later lived in Deltona for 30 years prior to moving to West Chester. Edythe enjoyed being an Avon and Tupperware saleswoman, throughout her years in Florida. She also worked at the Deltona Christian School and was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling and making crafts.
Edythe is survived by her son, Paul S. Guss, and his wife, Karen, of West Chester, PA; and five step-grandchildren, Lita Ejaz, Dennis Luangraj, Sena Luangraj, Alexa McElreavey, and Emily McElreavey.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Edythe's name to American Association for Cancer Research. Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com
The Oliver H. Bair Co. (610) 449-8585
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edythe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -