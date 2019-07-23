Home

Eileen Ann Carlson Obituary
Eileen Ann Carlson
July 21, 2019
Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Eileen Ann Carlson, 79, of Palm Coast, who passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church followed by the internment at San Lorenzo Cemetery. Those who wish may pay their respects on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 and Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel at Clymer Funeral Home and on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the memorial room in the church. She worked at DBCC when she moved down to Palm Coast. Eileen was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Eileen took great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Donna Carlson of Ormond Beach, FL; sons, Robert and his wife Tina of Jacksonville, FL, Stu and his wife Darci of New York; brother Richard and his wife Julie of Vancouver, WA. Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's name to: 341 N. Maitland Ave. #100, Maitland, FL 32751. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mrs. Carlson entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019
