|
|
Eileen M. Evans (Collyer)
August 9, 2019
Eileen M. Evans (Collyer), 80, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, August, 9. Eileen was born and grew up in Cobleskill, NY, graduating from Cobleskill High School in 1958. She worked briefly as a telephone operator for the Wilson Exchange Answering Service, but spent 19 years employed for the Cobleskill-Richmondville School District as an aid in the high school. She and her husband relocated to Ormond Beach, Florida in 2001. Eileen will be sadly missed by her husband Robert H. Evans of 61 years, her children Brian R. Evans, Michael A. Evans, Tracy E. Evans, her sister Geraldine B. Brazie, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the and/or Halifax Health Hospice, 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019