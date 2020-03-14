|
Eileen M. Lessard
January 7, 1934 - March 13, 2020
Eileen M. Lessard, 86, Edgewater, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Ormond Beach, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Lessard was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Edgewater in 1985 from Orlando. She was office secretary for Martin-Marietta Technologies, Orlando before her retirement and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and volunteering for numerous area charities. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach where she was in charge of the Religious Articles Store for many years. She was also a member of the Council of Catholic Women at Sacred Heart. Survivors include one son, Dr. Paul (Lea) Lessard of Lakeland; four daughters, Theresa M. (John Rucker) Lessard of Ormond Beach, Carol Ann (Kurt) Borglum of Lake Mary, Anna (Steve) Littiken of Clermont and Annette (David) Peterson of Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Leo Lessard in 2017. Visitation will be from 5 PM until 8 PM Friday, March 20, 2020 with a Wake service at 7:30 PM at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Entombment will follow in the Veterans Wall of Honor Mausoleum at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020