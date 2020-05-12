Eileen M. Rosen
January 4, 1934 - May 10, 2020
Eileen M. Rosen, age 86, passed away early on May 10th, 2020. She grew up in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, and she was a bookkeeper at Bernstein-Rosenberg & Co. for a number of years. She moved to New Castle, PA after marrying Sherman Rosen (also deceased). There, she co-ran a catering business that operated in New Castle, PA and then Daytona Beach, FL, which she retired to.
She was beyond her time in so many aspects. Her catering career was inspired by her interest in gourmet cooking during the Julia Child era, yet she enjoyed and foods from many styles and nationalities. She was a foodie, before it was a term, deconstructing complex flavors and textures in gourmet restaurants to comfort and fast food. She embraced the home computer revolution of the 1980s, participating in local C64 clubs in both New Castle and Daytona Beach, which inspired her daughter to become an engineer. In addition to many hobbies, she actively volunteered for Hadassah, the Jewish Federation, and the local Jewish War Veterans chapters.
She was the older, nurturing sister to her surviving brother, Barron Gulak (Vonne) of Northville, NY, and surviving sister, Helen Mazur of Streamwood, IL. She is also survived by her children, Scott Rosen (Edlyn) and Gail Rosen-Caseiro (Diamantino), 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral service will be held at Tifereth Israel Cemetery. For more information, please contact eileenmemorial2020@gmail.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the R. Cunningham Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle, where online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunninghamfh.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.