|
|
Eileen Maxima Vance Howell
4-5-1919 - 11-21-2019
Eileen Maxima Cranston Vance Howell – April 5, 1919 –November 21, 2019
Daytona Beach - Eileen Howell, 100, the daughter of Carl M. and Margaret Jordan Cranston passed away November 21st. She was a legal secretary for over 40 years, owned a sporting goods store in Cambridge, Ohio and dabbled in real estate. She was married to Robert P. Vance, Sr. who passed away in 1984. Later she married Roy V. Howell who passed away in 2000.
She is survived by her son, Robert P. Vance, Jr. (Julia) of Astor; grandchildren Capt. Michael Vance and Mark Vance and Mark's daughter Dani Vance; step-grandchildren Beth Humpert (Art) their daughters Emily and Allie; JT Barclay (Lynn) and their daughters Kendall, Megan and Peyton; stepdaughters Carolyn (Tom) Sarchet and Marilyn (Fred) Schneider and Marilyn's daughter Kelly Crifield and her daughter Grace.
She was a member of Union Congregational Church, Holly Hill, a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Friends of the Library. She was an avid reader. Her Celebration of Life was her party for her 100th birthday.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019