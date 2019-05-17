|
Eileen Ruth Gardner (Nee Carr)
12-07-1930 - 05-15-2019
Eileen Ruth Gardner (Nee Carr) Age 88, late of Deland, Florida, (formerly a long time resident of Lockport, Illinios). Born on December 7, 1930, passed away peacefully May 15, 2019 with her family by her side at the Good Shepard West Assisted Living Home in Deland, Florida. Eileen was a great Homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband George; her parents Charles and Erma Carr (Hoss) and her brother Charles Carr. Survived by her sons Gary (Pamela) and Jeffrey (Terri) Gardner; her daughter Vicki (Mike) Grycko. Two grandsons, Bradley and Justin Gardner; and a great grand-son Carter Gardner. Funeral services will be Monday May 20, 2019, family will meet family and friends from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 noon, in the O'neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St. (159thSt.) Lockport, Illinios with Deacon Kevin Ryan, Officiating. Interment at the Brook Cemetery, Lockport, Illinios.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019