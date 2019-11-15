|
|
Elaine Bishop Holmes
June 28, 1939 - Nov. 14, 2019
Elaine Bishop Holmes, 80, New Smyrna Beach, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born in Lexington, KY and had been an area resident since 1955. She was a broker and owner of Elaine Holmes Realty and also worked for Keyes Realty, both in New Smyrna Beach. She was a 1957 graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School and member of Coronado Community United Methodist Church, New Smyrna Beach where she volunteered at the Cor Meth Boutique. She enjoyed reading, many crafts, especially quilting and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Survivors include her beloved husband and love of her life, Charlie; loving children, Carolyn (Kent) Hounsell of Edgewater, Arlene (Chuck) Hoffman of New Smyrna Beach, Billy (Marlene) Holmes of Port Orange, Debbie (Mark) Pernell of New Smyrna Beach and Holly Levitt also of New Smyrna Beach; her loving siblings, Jim (Naomi) Bishop of Helenwood, TN, Marjorie Crawford of Fernandina Beach and Marilyn (Joe) Votta of New Smyrna Beach; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren and her precious dog, Gabby. Funeral service will be 11 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach with Rev. Laura Berg, Associate Pastor, Coronado Community United Methodist Church, officiating. Entombment will follow in the All Faiths Mausoleum at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019