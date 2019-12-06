|
|
Elaine Centrella
Aug. 3, 1946 - Dec. 2, 2019
Elaine Centrella, who was born August 3, 1946 in Winsted, CT, passed away surrounded by family on December 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband of over 52 years, David Centrella, 3 children & spouses, Karyn Marlett, David & Lisa Centrella, and Sara & Evan Bernstein, and her 7 grandchildren, Michael, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Megan, Marissa, Brayden, and Gavin. A Funeral Mass on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church will begin at 4:30pm with condolences being accepted starting at 3:30pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019