Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Centrella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Centrella


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Centrella Obituary
Elaine Centrella
Aug. 3, 1946 - Dec. 2, 2019
Elaine Centrella, who was born August 3, 1946 in Winsted, CT, passed away surrounded by family on December 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband of over 52 years, David Centrella, 3 children & spouses, Karyn Marlett, David & Lisa Centrella, and Sara & Evan Bernstein, and her 7 grandchildren, Michael, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Megan, Marissa, Brayden, and Gavin. A Funeral Mass on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church will begin at 4:30pm with condolences being accepted starting at 3:30pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -