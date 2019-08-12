|
|
Elaine T. (Ginnis) Steindl
July 20, 1929 - August 9, 2019
Elaine T. (Ginnis) Steindl, age 90, of New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Germantown, PA to Andrew and Marie (Distel) Ginnis, Elaine and her husband, John, lived in Dresher, PA for 30 years before moving to this area in 1991. Elaine was a proud graduate of Little Flower High School, Philadelphia. A member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, she was a former Eucharistic minister and managed the Religious Article Store there, with her sister, for many years. Elaine enjoyed the beach, traveling, all things Disney, being a Mom-Mom to everyone, and spending time with family and friends. She was honored to be recognized and promoted to be the first female supervisor at Honeywell, Fort Washington, PA in the 1970s. Elaine is survived by her 3 children, Janet Bowker (Jeff) of Philadelphia, PA, Barbara Smith (Dennis) of Uxbridge, MA, and Joseph Steindl (AnnMarie) of Chalfont, PA; a brother, Jerry Ginnis (Kathy); her grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by John, her beloved husband of 57 years, her parents and her sister, Marie Diffendal. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, Father Francis Nelson, officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Elaine Steindl's name to John Paul II Center, 1092 Welsh Road, Shillington, PA 19607 or to Little Flower High School, Attn: Sr. Joan Ames, IHM, Director of Advancement, 1000 W. Lycoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019