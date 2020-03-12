Home

Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Elaine Thompson Atkins Boyd


1952 - 2020
Elaine Thompson Atkins Boyd Obituary
Elaine Thompson Atkins Boyd
June 6, 1952 - March 1, 2020
Elaine Thompson Atkins Boyd was born June 6, 1952 in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was one of three daughters born to the late Florine Williams and the late Henry Thompson. She attended Campbell Junior High School and Mainland High School in Daytona Beach. She was married to Levi Boyd for over 25 years and he and her three children were her pride and joy. During her lifetime Elaine was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Elaine received her wings on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was loved by all who knew her and was a beautifull soul inside and out. She will be missed. Elaine is survived by her husband: Levi Boyd; three children: Eric Allen (Shurwanda), Anthony Atkins, and Lataya Atkins; Ten grandchildren: Tommy (Chloe) Jennings, Teaira Jennings, Elijah Bailey, Naerail Smith, Jakeem Atkins, Jayleen Atkins, Ayanna Atkins, Autumn Atkins, Hailey Sabb and Amber Sabb; two great grandchildren: MaLaya Brown and Lula Bloodsworth; two sisters: Emma Williams and Brenda (Eddie) Yorker; four nieces: Sharon (Leonard) Gainey, Dawn Williams (deceased), Debbie Williams, Briana Yorker, and Kandis Krespy; five nephews: Michael Williams, Eldon (Donna) Williams, Eddie (Kamilah) Yorker, III, Wesley Brown, Thomas Williams (deceased); one Aunt Naomi Williams, and a host of cousins, family and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
