Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
Elaine Williams McDonald


1932 - 2019
Elaine Williams McDonald Obituary
Elaine Williams McDonald
July 4, 2019
Elaine Williams McDonald, 87, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on July 4, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Fred McDonald, her father, mother, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her daughters Joanne Bolooki and Joan (Michael) Jarrard, son Jay (Sherry) McDonald, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Fred and Elaine moved to the DeLand/Deltona area from Hollywood, FL in 1980. Following the death of her husband, Elaine relocated back to Hollywood, FL to be with family. Elaine worked in various office manager positions during her working career. She was a member of Hollywood Hills Methodist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Elaine will always be remembered for her welcoming smile and love for family. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home in Orange City, FL on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:30 am. To share memories and condolences, visit www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 20 to July 24, 2019
