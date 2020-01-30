Home

Elder Cleo James Jenkins


1957 - 2020
Elder Cleo James Jenkins
Oct. 18, 1957 - Jan.21, 2020
Funeral services for Elder Cleo James Jenkins, 62, New Smyrna Beach, who passed on January 21, 2020, will be 11AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Apostolic Faith Temple Church with Bishop M. Ruel McCoy, Sr. delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5—7PM today (Friday Jan 31) at Refuge Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 25200 State Road 46, Sorrento, FL and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Elder Cleo James Jenkins, Jr. was born October 18, 1957 in New Smyrna Beach, FL to Mother Jeanie Jenkins and the late Bishop Cleo Jenkins. He was baptized in the name Lord Jesus Christ and filled with the precious gift of the Holy Ghost. His father appointed Elder Jenkins, Jr. as the Assistant Pastor of the Refuge Church, and he was appointed pastor of Refuge COOLJC,Sorrento, FL, May 2014. He attended Chisholm Elementary and New Smyrna Beach High Schools. He excelled in landscaping and construction. He is survived by his mother, Mother Jeanie Jenkins, New Smyrna Beach; a daughter, Tiffany (Jean), 2 grandsons, Royce and Wesley, all of Atlanta, GA; a daughter he reared, Charnique, 2 brothers, Robert (Hazel) all of New Smyrna Beach, and Keith (Donna),; 1 sister, Janet (Bishop Riley), ; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, Refuge Sorrento Church family and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
