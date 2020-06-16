Eleanor Allen WilbanksJanuary 10, 1926 - June 13, 2020"Don't lose the love I gave you, Feed it with care, Grow it with devotion and Spread it everywhere. Don't fret because my leaving Came in such a way; We'll have another meeting In God's Eternal Day"On June 13, 2020, we said goodbye to Eleanor Allen Wilbanks as she passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Eleanor is the daughter of the late H.T. "Pug Allen" a renowned golf professional and her late mother Eleanor Hunter Allen. Eleanor was born on January 10, 1926 in Deland Florida. She spent her school years in Deland and graduated from Deland High School in 1943. After attending the University of Alabama, the former Homecoming Queen, Deleon Springs Lifeguard and local golfing legend returned to Deland and met Grant "Spider" Wilbanks who was a student at Stetson University. The two were married on February 19th, 1955. They subsequently moved to Georgia where they raised their three children, Allen, Laurann, and Mary until 1986, when they turned to Deland and built their home on the 12th Hole of Deland Country Club. Following in her father's footsteps, Eleanor began playing golf at the age of 3 at the College Arms Golf Course in Deland where her father "Pug" was the pro; she said playing golf had been the highlight of her life. She was Women's Club Champion numerous times at both Deland Country Club and her home course in Georgia, Druid Hills Country Club. She was friends with and sometimes had the opportunity to meet and play with such legends such as Babe Zaharias and Patty Berg. She was a volunteer at many LPGA events and was an avid player into her eighties. She was very proud of her two separate holes in one, one while playing in Atlanta, and the second on her home course of DeLand Country Club on Hole #2. Eleanor was member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, former member of the Women's Junior League, Past President of The Women's Deland Golf Association and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Florida, where she was an active volunteer for many years. She also enjoyed going to the beach where many family vacations were spent. She liked playing cards and gathering with family and friends. Eleanor was the epitome of a classic Southern Lady whose sense of humor, poise and grace were always on display. She never met a stranger and welcomed everyone into her home as though they were family. Left to cherish her memories are her son Allen Wilbanks (Tracy); her daughters, Laurann Wilbanks Green and Mary Wilbanks; her grandson, Hunter Wilbanks (Megan), great grandson Asher Wilbanks, brother in law Dr. Ernest Stines, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Grant "Spider" Wilbanks and her sister Libby Stines. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Lankford Funeral Home with services at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Halifax Hospice Volusia Flagler in her name.