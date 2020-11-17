Eleanor E. Di Sensi

July 13, 1939 - June 14, 2020

Eleanor E. Di Sensi, age 80, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away peacefully on June 14th with her family by her side. She was born in Hudson Canada and resided in Daytona Beach since 1977. Before retirement she and her late husband owned hotels in the Daytona Beach area. Survivors include her daughters Carla and Leanora; grandchildren Christina and Michael and her beloved pets Teddy and Kazoo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Carlo. No services are planned.



