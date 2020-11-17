1/1
Eleanor E. Di Sensi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor E. Di Sensi
July 13, 1939 - June 14, 2020
Eleanor E. Di Sensi, age 80, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away peacefully on June 14th with her family by her side. She was born in Hudson Canada and resided in Daytona Beach since 1977. Before retirement she and her late husband owned hotels in the Daytona Beach area. Survivors include her daughters Carla and Leanora; grandchildren Christina and Michael and her beloved pets Teddy and Kazoo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Carlo. No services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved