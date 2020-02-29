|
Eleanor Graham Gold (Kincaid)
February 27, 2020
On February 27, 2020, Eleanor Graham Gold (Kincaid), 84, of DeLand, FL, passed away and is at peace. She moved to DeLand in 1953 to attend Stetson University to earn her degree in guidance counseling and education. Eleanor was an educator and guidance counselor for 34 years in the Volusia County School system, retiring in 1991 from Deltona High School. She was a charter member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Gamma Tau chapter as well as the Blue Sage Garden Circle at the DeLand Garden Club. Her pleasures came from her family, bridge and puzzles. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Mark Kincaid, DeLand, FL; daughter, Audrey (Joseph) Rubel of Eagle River, Alaska; brother, Lt. Col. Charles M. Graham of Enterprise, Alabama; granddaughter Kendall (Curtis) Lang and two great grandchildren, Alana and Piper. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Lankford Funeral Home with services on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Lankford Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Please Visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020