Eleanor Mikkelsen
Jan. 13, 1931 - Sept. 1, 2020
Eleanor V. Varsky (Ellie) Mikkelsen, age 89, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was married to her husband, Arthur Mikkelsen, for 68 years. They resided in Palm Coast, FL for 27 years. Ellie graduated from Perth Amboy High School and was a legal
assistant from Melko, Polack and Goldsmith, Attorneys at Law. Ellie retired from the law firm, moved with her husband to Tinton Falls, NJ, and began volunteer work at the Office of Juvenile Diabetes in Red Bank, NJ. Ellie was a volunteer member of the Tinton Falls Fire Company, and a member of The Woman's Club serving the New Shrewsbury area. She was a member of the New Jersey Club in Palm Coast; the Flagler Square Club; the Flagler
County Shriners Club; and recognized as Lady Elk of the year, Lodge 2709, in 1997-1998. Ellie was also a faithful member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast. Ellie's devoted husband, Art, passed away a few days after her on September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents,
Andrew and Viola Varsky, and her nephew/Godson, Todd Koncsol. Ellie is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Koncsol and husband, Phil; her nephew, Dean Koncsol; great-nephew, Ryan Koncsol; and great-niece, Lyra Koncsol.
A private family funeral was held due to restrictions of COVID-19.
