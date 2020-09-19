1/
Eleanor Mikkelsen
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Mikkelsen
Jan. 13, 1931 - Sept. 1, 2020
Eleanor V. Varsky (Ellie) Mikkelsen, age 89, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was married to her husband, Arthur Mikkelsen, for 68 years. They resided in Palm Coast, FL for 27 years. Ellie graduated from Perth Amboy High School and was a legal
assistant from Melko, Polack and Goldsmith, Attorneys at Law. Ellie retired from the law firm, moved with her husband to Tinton Falls, NJ, and began volunteer work at the Office of Juvenile Diabetes in Red Bank, NJ. Ellie was a volunteer member of the Tinton Falls Fire Company, and a member of The Woman's Club serving the New Shrewsbury area. She was a member of the New Jersey Club in Palm Coast; the Flagler Square Club; the Flagler
County Shriners Club; and recognized as Lady Elk of the year, Lodge 2709, in 1997-1998. Ellie was also a faithful member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast. Ellie's devoted husband, Art, passed away a few days after her on September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents,
Andrew and Viola Varsky, and her nephew/Godson, Todd Koncsol. Ellie is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Koncsol and husband, Phil; her nephew, Dean Koncsol; great-nephew, Ryan Koncsol; and great-niece, Lyra Koncsol.
A private family funeral was held due to restrictions of COVID-19.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneral homes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved