Eleanor Sostarich
01/22/1926 - 05/16/2019
Eleanor Gentile Sostarich, 93, of Port Orange, FL passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at the Port Orange Hospice Care Center, on Thursday May 16, 2019. Mrs. Sostarich was born on Jan 22, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. She was a volunteer with the Halifax Hospice working every Tuesday morning for over 23 years. She is survived by her children Johnny Gentile, Jimmy Gentile, Judi Gentile and Jef Gentile and her beloved Daughter in law, Nancy Gentile. She was also survived by three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be announced for a later date. Please check our website for further information.
