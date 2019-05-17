Home

Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
Eleanor Sostarich


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Sostarich Obituary
Eleanor Sostarich
01/22/1926 - 05/16/2019
Eleanor Gentile Sostarich, 93, of Port Orange, FL passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at the Port Orange Hospice Care Center, on Thursday May 16, 2019. Mrs. Sostarich was born on Jan 22, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. She was a volunteer with the Halifax Hospice working every Tuesday morning for over 23 years. She is survived by her children Johnny Gentile, Jimmy Gentile, Judi Gentile and Jef Gentile and her beloved Daughter in law, Nancy Gentile. She was also survived by three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be conducted 5:00 PM Tuesday May, 21, 2019 at Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Rd, South Daytona. Memorial memories and condolences may be made at cardwellfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Halifax Hospice by visiting their website halifaxhealth.org and choose Your donation makes a difference from the menu.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019
