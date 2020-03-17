|
Elfriede Lina (Flach) Milo
March 14, 2020
Elfriede Lina (Flach) Milo, 84, a resident of South Daytona, passed away on Saturday March 14 at home. Elfriede was born in Weiler, Germany and came to the United States with her cousin, Ursula (Ihle) Hardy in 1956. She lived in South Daytona since 1961until being called home to her Heavenly Father. Elfriede worked for Daytona Manor Nursing Home for 25 years before becoming a private duty CNA until her retirement. Elfriede had a great talent and passion for gardening, and took tremendous pride in the blooms she grew. Her legacy will live on in the gardens of many family members and friends. Elfriede was predeceased by her parents, August and Elsa Flach, her son Robert W. Perry and her husband, Frank R. Milo. She is survived by her daughter, Linda E. Perry, son Frederick O. (Tracy) Perry, granddaughter Kelly M. Perry, brother Otto (Irmgard) Flach, as well as her nephew Matias Flach, her cousin Ursula Hardy and many other family members and friends both here and in Germany. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 20 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in South Daytona at 11am. Elfriede's family will receive friends on Thursday March 19 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona from 4:30pm through 6:00pm.The family asks that you please consider donations in Elfriede's name to Halifax Health Hospice in appreciation for their compassionate care. Those who wish may also share condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020