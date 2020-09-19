1/1
Elizabeth A. Torrey Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Torrey, Ph.D.
September 6, 2020
Elizabeth A. Torrey, Ph.D., (also known as Elizabeth A. Woolfe, Ph.D.), 91, died September 6, 2020, at Majestic Oaks of John Knox Village, in Orange City, Florida. Known for her intellect, witty humor, and out-going personally, Betty was a loving mother and inspiration to four boys, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed!
Betty graduated from Florida State University with undergraduate and master degrees before receiving her doctorate in Education from Florida Atlantic University in 1979. She became the Director of Continuing Studies at Palm Beach Community College until retirement in 1994, and founded the college's Center for the Continuing Education of Women.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert C. Woolfe and Donald R. Torrey, and two sons, Russell and Richard. She is survived by her children Robert and Randall; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Brigitte, Christopher, Clayton and Patricia; and 12 great grand-children.
Betty attended First United Methodist Church of Deland and donated her body to science. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Halifax Health – Hospice Care Center, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129, or to Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, Central Florida, 1755 Ovideo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, FL 32765.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved