Elizabeth Ann Panas
02/03/2019
Elizabeth Ann Panas, of Bunnell, FL, 76, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Halifax Hospice Volusia Flagler. Liz was born in Johnson City, NY in 1942, raised in Endicott where she met her husband to be at a local dance. Henry taking her keys until she agreed to go out with him. They danced, they dated, they married. Soon after in 1963, they moved to Korona to raise their family. With one child on her hip, her and Henry cleared the land where they built their home together to raise what turned out to be 4 children — Matthew (who proceeded her in death), Raymond (Korona), Mark with wife, Julie (Baltimore), and Holly with husband Jon (Orlando). She dedicated her early years of motherhood to one job, the raising of her children and nurturing in them the strong character and values for which she was known. Later, Liz was a manager/secretary at Plantation Garden Center. She always loved plants and flowers yet, if you knew her, she was a collector of salt & pepper shakers and anything with elephants — because they never forget. Liz was the matriarch of her family, providing support, advice and a place to sit at the counter if you needed some place to be. Liz was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Henry, in 2004 who's been waiting for her so they could dance a polka together again. She was able to celebrate her life surrounded with the love of family and friends that included several nieces and nephews living in the Flagler County area along 5 grandkids, 6 great grandkids and many of her own kids' friends that still called her mom when they came through the door. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home-Ormond Beach, 548 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, FL. Family will receive friends from 11:00AM until service begins at 12pm. Interment to follow at Volusia Memorial Park. In memory of Liz, donations can be made to Halifax Hospice Volusia/Flagler, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019