Elizabeth Ann Robbins
05/11/1960 - 03/04/2019
Elizabeth Ann Robbins, 58 passed away on Monday, March 4th , 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born on May 11th, 1960 in Daytona Beach to Guy and Mary Robbins. Elizabeth loved the ocean and stayed close to the beach even when she moved to Clearwater, the Keys and back to her hometown Daytona Beach. Elizabeth was happy and free spirit. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her son, David B. Harlan; daughter, Tiffany Malcom; brothers, Robert and John; sisters, Kathy, Cindy and Barbara; stepbrother, Randy and grandson, Davon. She also leaves behind her precious adored dog LuLu. She will be forever loved and dearly missed by her friends and family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019