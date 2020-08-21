Elizabeth Anne Hall (Lenoir)

April 25, 1929 - August 17, 2020

Born in Orlando, FL she would be raised in Savannah, GA where she found a home with her sister Mary Ruth and the Sisters of Mercy at St Mary's Home. She would go on to graduate and work at National Biscuit Co., better known as Nabisco, and meet Richard Hall, the great love of her life and Air Force Sgt. Married in 1951, they would travel from base to base making a loving home for their children until they settled in Edgewater, FL in 1966. There she worked at Coronado Paint Co. until her retirement in 1996, when she and Richard would became huge influences in their grandchildren's lives. She had recently moved to South Carolina where she enjoyed knitting, Fox News, and her skinny jeans. Preceded by her adoring husband Richard, 2005 and her oldest daughter Faye Elliott-Hall, 2020 she leaves behind four children; Chuck Hall, Susan Arnau (Richard Arnau), Richard Hall, and Cathy Gunnip (Mike Gunnip), five grandchildren; Chris Arnau (Suzzanne Arnau), Corey Hall, Travis Dees, Troy Dees, and Mikey Gunnip, and three great grandchildren; Kayla Arnau, Kamille Arnau, and Alice Hall. Known for her infectious laughter and generous heart she will be dearly missed by everyone she loved. A mass will be held at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Augusta Ga Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 11am.



