Elizabeth Bozarth
June 13, 1930 - May 13, 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Bozarth, 89, died peacefully on May 13, 2020 at her home in Altamonte Springs, FL. She was born on June 13, 1930 in Trenton, NJ.
After graduating from Trenton High School, she worked as a typist for the Trenton Times.
In 1950, Betty married Ken and they had two daughters. In 1959, Ken and Betty moved to the east coast of Florida where they spent the rest of their lives. Betty was a Girl Scout leader, loved to knit and read, and she and Ken sailed for many years. She also accompanied Ken as he traveled the world for his job as an engineer specializing in the installation of power plant turbines.
After he retired, they continued to travel and took many trips around the United States including river cruises and train travel. Betty was a member of Westminster by the Sea Church in Port Orange.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ken. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters; Lynn (Bill) Sloan, Orlando, FL and Debbie (Jim) Rosselli, Campo, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; John (Jay), Dan (Lauren), Greg (Zhu), Lauren (Brandon), and Eric (Carol) and her great granddaughter, Chloe.
DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements. Services pending at this time. Visit www.degusipe.com to leave a message of condolence.
June 13, 1930 - May 13, 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Bozarth, 89, died peacefully on May 13, 2020 at her home in Altamonte Springs, FL. She was born on June 13, 1930 in Trenton, NJ.
After graduating from Trenton High School, she worked as a typist for the Trenton Times.
In 1950, Betty married Ken and they had two daughters. In 1959, Ken and Betty moved to the east coast of Florida where they spent the rest of their lives. Betty was a Girl Scout leader, loved to knit and read, and she and Ken sailed for many years. She also accompanied Ken as he traveled the world for his job as an engineer specializing in the installation of power plant turbines.
After he retired, they continued to travel and took many trips around the United States including river cruises and train travel. Betty was a member of Westminster by the Sea Church in Port Orange.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ken. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters; Lynn (Bill) Sloan, Orlando, FL and Debbie (Jim) Rosselli, Campo, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; John (Jay), Dan (Lauren), Greg (Zhu), Lauren (Brandon), and Eric (Carol) and her great granddaughter, Chloe.
DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements. Services pending at this time. Visit www.degusipe.com to leave a message of condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.