Elizabeth Bozarth
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Bozarth
June 13, 1930 - May 13, 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Bozarth, 89, died peacefully on May 13, 2020 at her home in Altamonte Springs, FL. She was born on June 13, 1930 in Trenton, NJ.
After graduating from Trenton High School, she worked as a typist for the Trenton Times.
In 1950, Betty married Ken and they had two daughters. In 1959, Ken and Betty moved to the east coast of Florida where they spent the rest of their lives. Betty was a Girl Scout leader, loved to knit and read, and she and Ken sailed for many years. She also accompanied Ken as he traveled the world for his job as an engineer specializing in the installation of power plant turbines.
After he retired, they continued to travel and took many trips around the United States including river cruises and train travel. Betty was a member of Westminster by the Sea Church in Port Orange.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ken. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters; Lynn (Bill) Sloan, Orlando, FL and Debbie (Jim) Rosselli, Campo, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; John (Jay), Dan (Lauren), Greg (Zhu), Lauren (Brandon), and Eric (Carol) and her great granddaughter, Chloe.
DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements. Services pending at this time. Visit www.degusipe.com to leave a message of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved