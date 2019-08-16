|
|
Elizabeth Burrow
Dec. 20, 1944 - August 13, 2019
Elizabeth Burrow, 74, of Middletown, formally of Daytona Beach, FL, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 20, 1944 in Port Glasgow Scotland and was the loving daughter of the late Dominic and Catherine (McPhee) Panetta. Elizabeth enjoyed going to BINGO, meat raffles and the casino. Her greatest joy was her family and being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her sense of humor would never let you down and she loved to laugh. She became best friends with her daughters Yorkie, Sophie who liked to share her bed with her. In addition to her parents Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husbands, James L. Burrow of 18 years and James F. Green, Sr. of 30 years. Elizabeth is survived by her son, James F. Green, Jr. (Stephanie Hirschfeld) of Daytona Beach, FL; daughters, Carol Klein (Thaddeus) of Middletown, Patricia Monk (Fiancé Mark Bingaman) of Duncannon; brother, Tony Panetta; sisters, Angela Crombie, Marie Wiffen; grandchildren, Angela Forney, Garrett Monk, Colm, Calum, Colin, and Kyle Green; great-grandchildren, Jaxdon Green. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's name to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110. The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA 17057 with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019