Elizabeth C. (Betty) Edwards
March 18, 1922 - March 15, 2020
Elizabeth C. (Betty) Edwards of Holly Hill passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 97. Betty was born in Cambridge, MA on March 18, 1922 and grew up in Redding. She attended the New England Conservatory of Music and was an accomplished singer. During WWII she performed with the USO in the Boston area. She lived in Kentucky for a short time and worked at Fort Knox along with her stepfather. Once she moved to Daytona Beach, she met and married Ronald Edwards and they began their life in Holly Hill. Betty performed with the Daytona Beach Municipal band at the bandshell, she also sang at the Palmetto Club and various venues in the area. She loved to go camping and canoeing with her children and grandchildren. Betty also would go with Ron shrimping and you could always spot her from a distance with her bright yellow hat. She started her music ministry at Calvary Baptist Church in Daytona Beach and then moved to Minister of Music at Central Baptist Church for many years. She coordinated many Easter and Christmas cantatas each year along with Youth choir musicals and trips. She also performed at numerous weddings in the area. She is survived by her three children, Kenneth (Linda), Joanne Smith, and Glenn Edwards; 4 Grandchildren, Jordan, Jamison, Tyler and Meredith and one Great Grandson, Dexter. Due to the current health crisis, we are sorry that we cannot have a church service like we know our Mother would've loved. Viewing will be Friday March 20th from 3:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m. at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach. A private family service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am with interment following at Shady Rest Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020