|
|
Elizabeth D. Sharpton
March 22, 1943 - October 8, 2019
Elizabeth D. Sharpton, 76, a resident of Daytona Beach, passed away on Tuesday, October 8th in Port Orange, Fl. Elizabeth, or "Babe" as she was known by family and friends, was born to Howard and Mary Simmons on March 22, 1943 here in Daytona Beach, FL. A true Daytona native, Babe attended local schools and graduated from Mainland High School. Babe was a long time member of White Chapel Church of God in South Daytona, and spent many years serving our local youth at Warner Christian Academy and Atlantic High School working in both their cafeterias. When not at work, Babe could usually be found tinkering in the garden with her plants and flowers; she also enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts, especially for the holidays, creating many lasting memories for her family to cherish. Babe was predeceased by her parents and sister, Billie Jean Kennedy. She leaves behind her son, Troy and his wife Kathy Sharpton, daughter Kim Sharpton, brother Hoppy Simmons, her sister Muffet Murrell and her six grandchildren; Tara, Troy Ashley, Gage, Dodge, Trace, and Dillon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 4 to 6 pm and funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, at 11am, both at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to Warner Christian Academy Campus Security, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave. South Daytona, FL 32119. You may also share condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019