Elizabeth Darling McRae
06/26/1916 - 06/27/2019
Elizabeth Darling McRae was born June 26, 1916 in Lisbon, Florida. She was the second child of Julia Webster Darling and Joseph Darling. Her brother Frank Darling and sister Joella Darling Morse preceded her in death. Her younger brother, Allen Darling, a World War II veteran lives in Windermere, Florida. After she completed her 11th grade education in Orlando, Florida, she married Rev. Joseph McRae, who preceded her in death in 2000. Being a smart and ambitious person, Elizabeth would later earn her high school diploma at the age of 50. Elizabeth was affectionately known as "MamaBet", a name she instructed her grands and great grands to call her. This was later shortened to "MaBet." Elizabeth worked many years as a professional cook before her retirement. She later worked as a foster grandmother at Twinkle Star where she lovingly took care of the infants. Her kind and generous hospitality was enjoyed by many as she was known to always have food for a meal to all who passed her way. Her coconut cakes and jars of jelly was the delight of family and friends. She loved poetry and knew many poems that she recited at many events including family reunions. Elizabeth was a faithful member of Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church for 67 years where she sang in the choir, served as a deaconess and was active in several ministries in the church before her illness. She was the Past Worthy Matron of Chapter 141 Order of the Eastern Star and remained a faithful member. Elizabeth was one of the original trailblazers in the civil rights movement as she supported her children activity in the sit-ins at Woolworth in Deland, Fl. At the age of 75 plus years, she accepted the responsibility of rearing her great grandchild, Kianta Kaham from an infant to a young adult. Those who cherish her memory are her children Martha Livingston, Barbara Daye, Lewis McRae, Celestine Thomas ((John), Kenneth McRae, and Melvin McRae (Aida), a devoted son-in-law, Jimel Corley and her brother Allen Darling. She has 24 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing will be Friday, 7/05/2019 from 5-7 PM at Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church, 333 South Clara Ave., DeLand. Service will be Saturday, 7/06/2019 at 11:00 AM at Greater Union FBC, 240 S. Clara Ave., DeLand.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019