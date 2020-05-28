Elizabeth Delores "Cuddie" Fields
Elizabeth Delores "Cuddie" Fields
May 22, 2020
ELIZABETH DELORES "Cuddie" FIELDS 77, of Daytona Beach, Florida, peacefully entered into eternal rest May 22, 2020 at Advent Health "Select" Hospital of natural causes. Delores is preceded in death by her parents James and Rosa Fields, sisters Vanester Browning and Rhoda Simmons, brothers Floyd Miles and Charles Strapp. Delores better known as "Cuddie" was a graduate of Campbell High School "Class of 1960". She was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Delores was a loving,caring, kind and beautiful spirited person that loved her family and nurtured many. Cuddie enjoyed life to the fullest with a beautiful smile. She is survived by a son, William Wynn, daughters Joyce Wynn, Cynthia Wynn and Crystal McAllister all of Daytona Beach; brother Walter Fields, Daytona Beach; sisters Areatha Andersn(James), Lillian Richardson both of Ocala Florida, Betty Cotton and Ranjill Gordon of Daytona Beach; a brother-in-law Edwin Simmons, 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Visitation Friday from 5pm until 7:30pm at the Herbert Thompson Chapel. Services Saturday 11am at Mt Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
Mt Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
