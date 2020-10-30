Elizabeth E Schale

03/05/1924 - 10/29/2020

Elizabeth (Betty) Schale of Port Orange, FL (formerly of Floral Park, NY), born March 5, 1924, died October 29, 2020. Born in Harrisburg PA, the daughter of Ralph and Genevieve Beck, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Schale, and by her six brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her children: Christine (Brian) Patterson, Bethpage, NY: Edmund (Nancy) Schale, Shippensburg, PA; and Richard Schale, Homosassa, FL; and six granddaughters (Jennifer and Amanda Patterson, Christy, Joanie, Laura Schale and Kimberly (Aaron) Kolenc, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Schale).

An executive secretary, she retired in 1985 from Bank of NY (formerly LI Trust Co.) after 21 years of service.

Funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY, will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



