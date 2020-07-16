Elizabeth Frink Bollinger
December 19, 1924 - July 9, 2020
Betty was born in Jacksonville, FL on December 19, 1924. Her father, Jabey DeVaun Frink, died when she was six. Her mother, Mattie Pearl, and her moved to Daytona Beach where they helped run a boarding house owned by her aunt. In 1944 she met her future husband, George Bollinger. He was in the Army and the registrar at Welch Convalescent Hospital (Halifax Hospital). They were married on May 9, 1945. She gave birth to her only child, Gregory Allison Bollinger, October 1, 1946. Betty and her family moved to 155 12th St., January 1949. She lived there until November 2017. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church. She worked for Short Medical for several years, but she spent most of her life caring for her family. She was predeceased by George, her husband of 65 years, his parents, his sister and her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her son Gregory (Connie), granddaughter Kimberly Smith (Andrew), grandson Sean Bollinger (Tina), and great grandsons Jaden, Kai and Micah Bollinger. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery West, Jacksonville, FL, where she will join her parents and husband. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
