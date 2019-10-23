|
Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Martin
October 20, 2019
Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Martin, 93, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Betty was born in Miami, FL. She was the wife of Rev. William Samuel Martin for 53 years. Rev. Martin was a Presbyterian Minister for 32 years. Betty served her God and church faithfully by his side. She is survived by her daughter, Beth, of Daytona, FL. A Memorial Service will be held Sun., Nov. 3rd at 1:30 PM at Ormond Presbyterian Church, 105 Amsden Rd., Ormond, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ormond Presbyterian Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019