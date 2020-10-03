1/2
Elizabeth Jordan
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Jordan
April 16, 1944 - September 28, 2020
Elizabeth Jordan, age 76, of Edgewater, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Jack Benson and Lina Marie Ersley Nixon, Elizabeth lived in Amelia, Virginia and Clearwater, Florida. In 2017 she moved to Edgewater, Florida where she resided for the last three years.
Elizabeth worked in financing in the automobile industry and enjoyed playing online games, doing puzzles, watching racing and bowling. She loved the beach, and nature. Elizabeth was a Girl Scout leader and Boy Scout den leader. She made the most of everything and enjoyed life.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann; son, Michael T. Jordan; his wife Michelle; 3 grandchildren, Brittany, Colt and Lena Jordan; and 2 special friends, Pat Lyster and Carol Schwanke.
The family suggest donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved