Elizabeth Jordan
April 16, 1944 - September 28, 2020
Elizabeth Jordan, age 76, of Edgewater, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Jack Benson and Lina Marie Ersley Nixon, Elizabeth lived in Amelia, Virginia and Clearwater, Florida. In 2017 she moved to Edgewater, Florida where she resided for the last three years.
Elizabeth worked in financing in the automobile industry and enjoyed playing online games, doing puzzles, watching racing and bowling. She loved the beach, and nature. Elizabeth was a Girl Scout leader and Boy Scout den leader. She made the most of everything and enjoyed life.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann; son, Michael T. Jordan; his wife Michelle; 3 grandchildren, Brittany, Colt and Lena Jordan; and 2 special friends, Pat Lyster and Carol Schwanke.
The family suggest donations to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
