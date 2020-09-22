Elizabeth Joslin Kopp
07/19/1938 - 09/19/2020
Elizabeth Joslin Kopp, age 82, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence. Born in Amsterdam, New York to Thomas and Agnes Gayle Joslin; Elizabeth moved to this area in 1980 from Winter Park. Retired from NASCAR; she attended St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church. Elizabeth volunteered with the March of Dimes and Toys for Tots; and she was a huge advocate for Canal Street in New Smyrna Beach and the Friends of Historic Canal Street. She and her husband were a vendor at the Farmer's Market in New Smyrna Beach and she enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening, playing bunko, NASCAR, and playing tennis with her friends. Everyone knew where she was at by her contagious laugh and good sense of humor. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Gene; 3 children, Tom Magee, and his wife, Diane, Kristen Rasberry, and Evan Magee; 2 step-children, Kim Coleman, and Troy Kopp, and his wife, Terri; 5 grandchildren, Camden Rasberry, Tamara & Eddie Johns, Danielle Magee, Shane Magee, and Natasha & James Coker; 3 great-grandchildren, Lillian, Lola, and Evelyn. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, and a stepdaughter, Terri. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Mrs. Kopp's name to: Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.