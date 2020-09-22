1/1
Elizabeth Joslin Kopp
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Joslin Kopp
07/19/1938 - 09/19/2020
Elizabeth Joslin Kopp, age 82, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence. Born in Amsterdam, New York to Thomas and Agnes Gayle Joslin; Elizabeth moved to this area in 1980 from Winter Park. Retired from NASCAR; she attended St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church. Elizabeth volunteered with the March of Dimes and Toys for Tots; and she was a huge advocate for Canal Street in New Smyrna Beach and the Friends of Historic Canal Street. She and her husband were a vendor at the Farmer's Market in New Smyrna Beach and she enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening, playing bunko, NASCAR, and playing tennis with her friends. Everyone knew where she was at by her contagious laugh and good sense of humor. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Gene; 3 children, Tom Magee, and his wife, Diane, Kristen Rasberry, and Evan Magee; 2 step-children, Kim Coleman, and Troy Kopp, and his wife, Terri; 5 grandchildren, Camden Rasberry, Tamara & Eddie Johns, Danielle Magee, Shane Magee, and Natasha & James Coker; 3 great-grandchildren, Lillian, Lola, and Evelyn. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, and a stepdaughter, Terri. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Mrs. Kopp's name to: Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved