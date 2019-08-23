Home

Elizabeth Joye Boardman


1937 - 2019
Elizabeth Joye Boardman
03/22/1937 - 08/09/2019
Elizabeth Joye Boardman, affectionately known as Aunt Joye, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 82. Joye was born on March 22, 1937 in Saltville, VA and lived in many locales including Africa, Minnesota and Florida. She loved her animals, gardening, and cooking. She was also committed to community service through her work with the DAR and the Flagler Humane Society. Anyone who came to know Joye found open arms and a second home, whether they be family, friends or furry, four-legged critters.
Joye will be missed by her extended family, including her daughter and son, and her many friends around the world. Donations may be made in memory of Joye to the Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
