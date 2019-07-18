|
Elizabeth June (Williams) Pope
April 18, 1923 - July 17, 2019
Elizabeth June (Williams) Pope was born in Tower Hill, Illinois on 4/18/23, the fourth of five children of C&EI Railroad employee and farmer William Morris Williams and Neva Decema Williams. She moved to Chicago after high school graduation where she held several jobs, including taxi driver, switchboard operator, and bus driver for WWII troops at the Illiopolis staging center. She traveled south to marry Raymond Frank Pope, of Pana, Illinois when he was discharged at the Welch Army base in Daytona Beach. The couple raised two daughters and made the Daytona area their home for the rest of their lives. June had many careers: a nursing assistant in a doctor's office, a crossing guard for the Holly Hill Police Dept. for Holly Hill Elementary School, student at Daytona Beach Jr. College, manager of the Holly Hill City Hall's basement "Teen Town" twice a week for many years, and eventually became the executive secretary for the City of Holly Hill's Recreation Director. She was an active volunteer for decades for Brownies and Girl Scout troops, PTA activities, band parent and school chaperone for Holly Hill Elementary, Central Jr. High, and Mainland Sr. High activities, and a pink lady at Daytona General Hospital. After retirement, she developed and enjoyed a successful real estate career, continuing to show homes into her 90s. June was a long term resident of Holly Forest Mobile Home Park until her health declined recently. The Lord granted her wish to die in bed without suffering, and called her home on Wednesday, 7/17/19, at the age of 96. June is survived by her daughters Cheryl R Hammad of Orlando and Pamela A Benz of Holly Hill, 4 grands, 9 great-grands, and 4 great-great-grands, cousins in Illinois and Arizona, and their families throughout several states, and a special sister-in-law in Illinois, as well as many relatives on her husband's side. A memorial ceremony for June will be held at Daytona Christian Church, 1135 6th Street, on Saturday, 7/20, at 11am. Then she will rest beside her late husband in the Florida National Cemetary near Bushnell.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019