|
|
Elizabeth K. Taylor
04/26/1940 - 04/29/2019
Elizabeth K. Taylor, 79 of Glenwood passed away April 29, 2019 at AdventHealth DeLand surrounded by her family. She was born in Port Chester, New York on April 26, 1940 and came to West Volusia in 1996 from Milford, Connecticut. Elizabeth was a registered nurse at the West Haven Veteran's Hospital. She was an active member of Glenwood Presbyterian Church and enjoyed NASCAR, traveling in her RV and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years Clyde (Gill) Taylor, daughter Susan Taylor and son-in-law Edward Slubowski. Survivors include son Richard Taylor (Qing) of Finksburg, MD; daughters Catherine Slubowski of Northford, CT and Adriane Brodeur (Thomas) of Lisbon, CT; brother Hugh Kastrud (Ruth) of Annadale, NJ and grandchildren Madeline Matosian (Michael); Cameron & Zachary Brodeur and Derryk & Kyle Taylor. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday May 14th at 11am at Glenwood Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019