Elizabeth Kane
04/29/2019
A mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth (Betty) Kane, 78, who passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, will be celebrated on Friday May 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Basilica of St. Paul 317 Mullally St., Daytona Beach with Father Tim Daly as celebrant. Friends wishing to call and pay their respects may do so on Friday from 1 until mass time at the church. Betty was born in Carbondale, PA and moved to this area in 1972 from Colonia, NJ. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She was a realtor, mortgage broker, and property manager in the family business. She was a member of the Basilica of St. Paul and considered her biggest accomplishments in life to be her children and grandchildren. Betty is predeceased by her parents Bernard and Helen Gill and a brother John B. Gill. Survivors include her husband Donald, a son Robert Kane, Daytona Beach, a daughter Katrina Caradonna (Carl) Port St. Lucie, 2 grandsons, Logan and Marshall, several nieces and nephews, and her favorite Black Lab granddog Macey. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019